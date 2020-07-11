Breaking: Temitope Ariwolo, other Nigerians held captive in Lebanon arrive Nigeria

Temitope Ariwolo, a 31-year-old female Nigerian who was abused by her employers in Lebanon and prevented from leaving the country, and other Nigerians held captive in similar circumstances have arrived in the country.

Ariwolo and the other returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Saturday afternoon in a chartered flight, and were received by the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Sadipe, lawmakers and government functionaries.

The returnees who have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) for rehabilitation were driven out of the airport for the mandatory 14 days quarantine protocols of COVID-19.

Details later…