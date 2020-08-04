30 stranded  Nigerians rescued  in Lebanon to be evacuated

30 Nigerians in a video appealing for help have been rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon and have been relocated to a more conducive apartment where they are reportedly being prepared for repatriation to the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) noted that the rescued Nigerians will be part of One Hundred and Fifty others trafficked and stranded in Lebanon to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria Houssam Diab disclosed the evacuation plans when the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, led by the Secretary Sule Yakubu Bassi visited the Embassy in Abuja.

Ambassador Diab stated that the One Hundred and fifty girls will be returned home in batches. The first batch of One Hundred and Ten(110) will leave Beirut, Lebanon on 12th, August, 2020 to Lagos while the Second Batch will be returned to Abuja on 16th, August, 2020.

The Diplomat commended the efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of Fifty-five(55) of the girls.

In the same vein, the Secretary to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Dr Sule Yakubi Bassi on behalf of the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa applauded the excellent ties existing between Nigeria and Lebanon and urged both countries to sustain the cordial relationship, the statement said.

Bassi also commended the dedication and commitment of Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon Amb. Goni Madu Zanna Bura, Mission staff, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun State Governments,and other strategic partners.

“As part of the Nigerian Embassy’s Consular responsibility, the ladies on the said video that went viral and many other distressed Nigerian domestic workers were located and relocated to a more safer place. Suffice to say that 150 of these stranded victims are expected to be evacuated next week and handed over to NAPTIP, the agency responsible for tackling trafficking,” the statement added.

A break down shows:

1. Oyo State—— 41

2. Ogun — 21

3. Lagos — 12

4. Ondo — 18

5. Osun — 26

6. Imo — 3

7. Kwara– 9

8. Enugu — 1

9. Ekiti — 6

10. Kogi — 1

11. Edo — 1

12. Delta — 3

13. Ebonyi — 1

14. Benue — 1

15. Abia — 1

16. Akwa Ibom — 1

17. Anambra — 1