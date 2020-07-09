Temitope Ariwolo, other Nigerians held captive in Lebanon return this week

Temitope Ariwolo, a 31-year-old female Nigerian who was abused by her employers in Labanon and prevented from leaving the country, and other Nigerians held captive in similar circumstances will return to Nigeria before the end of this week.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Sadipe, disclosed this Thursday while addressing journalists at the end of a closed door meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Sadipe said it was reiterated at the meeting that the Lebanese community and Nigerian community will always stand together to ensure that justice and respect for human lives is a priority while the two countries will work together to bring modern day slavery to an end.

She called on Nigerians to always report agents of human trafficking to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and monitor activities of those fueling human trafficking at the domestic level.

“We are also taking this opportunity to look at the case of a Lebanese who is held in Illorin charges of human trafficking to ensure that there is merit in the case.

“We will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that we have continued relationship with Lebanon that our girls can go there legally to work and work in circumstances that are not dehumanizing.

“You will be invited on the day Temitope arrive and you will see that this is not eye service and not just Temitope, that flight is bringing in Ladies who want to come home and we will continue to bring home those who want to come home. The Lebanese Government is promising us now that it will ensure our girls work in very humane circumstances.

“To Nigerians, keep your eyes open there is source at home that is fueling human trading. There are Nigerians that you and I need to monitor them and ensure that the human trafficking source here in Nigeria is brought to an end. So we need to be our brother keeper. If you know any of those agents you need to go and report them to NAPTIP,” Sadipe added.

On his part, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada said the Ministry was willing and ready to work with the Committee to protect and defend the interest of Nigerians in diaspora just as it has done in the case of Temitope and others.