The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct and violation of Senate Standing Rules.

The decision followed the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, which found her guilty of breaching legislative protocols.

The committee’s report, presented by Neda Imasuen, chairman of the committee, during Thursday plenary, cited her protest over the reallocation of her seat in the chamber and her public statements as key reasons for the suspension.

According to the report, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions brought the presiding officer and the Senate into public disrepute, prompting calls for disciplinary measures.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the Senate imposed the following conditions on Akpoti-Uduaghan during her six-month suspension.

The Senate recommended “immediate suspension from all legislative activities starting March 6, 2025. She must submit a written apology before the Senate considers lifting or reducing her suspension.

“Her office will be locked for the duration of the suspension, and all Senate properties in her possession must be returned.”

The Senate also noted that “she is barred from entering the National Assembly premises, along with her staff. Her salaries and allowances will be suspended and her security details withdrawn.

“She cannot represent herself publicly, locally, or internationally as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the suspension.”

Imasuen noted that the committee heard the testimonies of some involved parties which established that the lawmaker indeed violated the Senate rules. The committee was unanimously supported by lawmakers who spoke on the matter.

Some of the lawmakers supported the adoption of the report, including Jimoh Ibrahim, (APC, Ondo South), Cyril Fasuyi,(Ekiti North), Abba Moro, (the minority leader), Francis Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun East), Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, amongst others.

The Senate president thereafter hit the gavel after putting the prayers to voice votes. Following her suspension, she was escorted out of the chamber by the seargent-at-arms.

The Senate had last week referred to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to its disciplinary committee over an alleged procedural infraction on the floor of the chamber.

The controversy began two weeks ago when Natasha discovered that her seat had been reassigned upon resumption of the session. Refusing to comply with the new arrangement, she challenged the decision, sparking a heated exchange.

“Failure to comply with the new seating arrangement could lead to penalties, including being barred from participating in Senate discussions,” Chief Whip Tahir Monguno warned, citing sections of the Senate rule book that justified the reassignment.

He stated that such adjustments fell within the constitutional prerogative of the Senate President. Unrelenting, Akpoti-Uduaghan protested loudly, confronting the Senate President directly, “I don’t care if I am silenced, I am not afraid. You have denied me my privilege. Mr. Senate President, ever since the nightclub incident, you have deliberately silenced my voice.”

She continued, “As a senator duly elected by my people, I choose to remain on this seat, come what may. The worst you can do is to suspend me from this sitting, and that will not stop me from contributing my quota to my constituency, the Senate, and Nigeria as a whole.”

Pointing a finger at Akpabio, she further stated, “Mr. Senate President, I have taken a lot from you. If you don’t want me to speak publicly, I will let the whole world know how you have discriminated against me, maligned me, dehumanized me.

“Your choice of words has embarrassed me. Mr. President, do what you may, I will not leave this seat.”

As she continued voicing her objections, Senate President Godswill Akpabio instructed the sergeant-at-arms to intervene.

“Please take her out so that we can continue with today’s activities.”

Following the altercation, Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared on Human Rights Radio on Saturday, where she reiterated her claims of being victimised in the Senate.

Consequently, Yemi Adaramodu, Senate spokesperson, cited orders 1B and 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, which pertain to privileges and procedural conduct within the chamber, and took the issue to the Senate.

