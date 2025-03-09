As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, the conversation on gender representation in Nigeria’s National Assembly remains a topical discussion. Out of 469 seats, only 17 were won by women, a reminder of the gender gap in political leadership.

However, despite the numbers, a few female lawmakers are making waves, proving that representation is not just about quantity but also impact.

Meet three dynamic women in the House of Representatives who are breaking barriers, driving legislative change, and redefining leadership in Nigeria.

Maryam Onuoha

If there’s one lawmaker who refused to be sidelined in the male-dominated Nigerian political space, it’s Miriam Onuoha representing Okigwe North/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency of Imo State. As the only female legislator who boldly stepped forward to contest for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Onuoha sent a strong message, women belong in leadership.

Onuoha is no stranger to making history. First elected in 2020 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), she has fought for legislative reforms, especially those addressing gender equality and socio-economic challenges.

With 23 bills to her name, Onuoha has been instrumental in pushing policies that impact healthcare, education, and inclusivity.

Among her achievements is the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Sciences, Isiala Mbano, and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Okigwe, a move aimed at improving healthcare access in her constituency.

Her re-election was a landslide victory, securing 44,687 votes, leaving her male rivals trailing far behind. Onuoha has been vocal in her fight for gender inclusivity in politics. She has committed to proving that women in leadership are not just capable, they are necessary.

Read also: IWD: Nigerian women tell success stories amidst challenges

Kafilat Ogbara

For lafilat Ogbara, member representing Kosofe Federal Constituency Lagos, representation isn’t just about being present, it’s about using one’s voice to effect real change. A seasoned journalist and media executive, Ogbara brought her investigative skills to the House of Representatives.

From her role as former managing director of National Mirror Newspaper and Publisher of Today’s Prime, to a lawmaker, she has continued to advocate for women’s rights and the protection of marginalised communities.

Ogbara has used her position on the Committee on Women Affairs to expose financial misappropriation in government ministries. She recently spearheaded a probe into the alleged diversion of ₦1 billion meant for contractors in the Ministry of Health, reaffirming her commitment to accountability.

With at least five bills sponsored, she has committed to tackling gender-based violence and ensuring that Nigerian women are given equal opportunities in politics and governance.

Lilian Orogbu

While many politicians campaign with grand promises, Obiageli Lilian Orogbu is known for delivering real, tangible results.

Representing Awka North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Orogbu has made an immediate impact, executing over 12 projects within just 18 months in office.

Her projects include: Renovation of classroom blocks; Road construction; Installation of over 400 solar-powered street lights across 19 communities. Beyond her constituency, Orogbu has taken her leadership to the continental stage as a member of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa. This role gives her a platform to influence policy beyond Nigeria, pushing for progressive governance across Africa.

Orogbu’s resilience is also evident in her journey, originally a running mate in the 2022 Anambra gubernatorial election, she pivoted after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) replaced her candidacy, and instead contested for a House of Representatives seat under the Labour Party (LP) which she won.

With at least two bills to her name, she continues to focus on legislation that uplifts education, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

Also worthy of mention is late Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga who was deputy Whip, who represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State. She passed away on Wednesday, 15 January, following a brief illness. She was 60 years old.

She was the only female principal officers among the 19 principal officers in both chambers of the National Assembly. She sponsored at least five bills before her demise.

Share