Brand summit aims to position Nigerian brands to global market – Convener

…to celebrate brand management professionals in Lagos

The Institute of Brands Management of Nigeria (IBMN), a professional membership organisation for brand management and brand experts in collaboration with the Nigeria Brand Summit is set to celebrate brand management professionals.

Tagged, Nigeria Brands Week, with the theme, ‘Positioning Nigerian Brands in the Contemporary Global Market; issues, challenges and strategies’ is scheduled for Friday 15 December, 2023, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference Center, LCCI, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Nigeria Brand Summit (NBS) is a think tank gathering of great minds who build successful brands. The 2023 edition will focus on positioning Nigeria brands to the global market,” Desmond Esorougwe, convener, NBS, said.

According to him, the summit is a high-level brand thought leadership event designed to solve contemporary brand problems that brand custodians face in today’s challenging business world. He disclosed further that the summit will also feature the National Brands Excellence & Leadership Award (NABELA), made in Nigeria brands exhibition, Nigeria brands CEO awards and the conferment of honourary fellowship and induction.

He said further that NABELA is aimed at celebrating proudly made in Nigeria products and services, with focus on brands that adopt brand building mechanisms to grow their business. ”NABELA rewards manufacturing excellence and innovation of products and brands made in Nigeria. Nigeria brands heritage is the focus of this award,” Esorougwe said.

According to him, the Nigeria brands CEO awards which will be part of the weeklong event is a celebration of brands CEOs who have made effort and commitment to brand building and visibility.

“It is also meant to recognise, reward and encourage brands CEOs in Nigeria.

“Made in Nigeria brands exhibition 2023 is aimed at promoting Nigeria brands in the marketplace. It is a platform meant to showcase brands and products of companies in Nigeria, a marketplace that provides maximum explosion to brands week.”

Esorougwe also disclosed that the governing council of the institute of brand management of Nigeria will be extending the opportunity for honorary fellowship awards to some selected Nigerians who have shown practical leadership experiences.