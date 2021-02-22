Borno partners FG to repatriate 9,800 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are working to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of 9,800 Nigerians of Borno origin, who are among 46,000 Nigerians taking refuge in Minawao camp in Cameroon.

The 9,800 Nigerians constitute the first batch of citizens who have shown willingness to be evacuated to resettlement houses built by Borno Government in Bama and Banki towns.

Zulum led Nigerian delegation to a meeting on the tripartite (repatriation) agreement signed between Nigeria, Cameroon and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, which was held in Marwa town of northern Cameroon.

Before traveling to Cameroon, Zulum held series of meetings with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, the Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Basheer Mohammed and relevant Ambassadors.

The meeting was in line with provisions of the tripartite agreement which has spelt out international best practices on humanitarian issues involving movements of persons between two or more countries as well as roles and limitations of all parties, and the protection of the rights of refugees who can only be repatriated at their own will.

Majority of refugees at the Minawao refugee camp, who are mostly from Borno State, have regularly appealed to Governor Zulum to facilitate their repatriation to a safe and rebuilt communities in Borno in order to return to decent living.

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has unveiled the 2021 Unionx Innovation Challenge, as part of efforts to support young start-ups and boost innovation in the start-up ecosystem.

Tagged ‘A New Discovery’, the Challenge will discover, showcase, and support eligible entrepreneurs across Nigeria with innovative, technologyfocused Minimum Viable Products (MVPS).

Speaking on the Unionx Challenge and Union Bank’s focus on innovation, the Bank’s Head, Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso said,

“The Unionx Challenge highlights our focus on supporting innovation as key driver of sustainable development and growth of Nigeria’s vibrant startup ecosystem, and the society at large. Union Bank has a rich heritage as a trusted partner to generations of Nigerians; providing the support they need to achieve their goals. This Challenge is one of the many ways we continue to build on this heritage.”

During the entry period which ends on March 14, 2021, early-stage start-ups registered in Nigeria are invited to submit innovative MVPS with the potential to transform society. These innovative MVPS should focus on sectors including, but not limited to Financial Technology, E-commerce, Health, Education and Agriculture. Entries will be submitted on the Union Bank website.

The top 3 MVPS will attract cash prizes totalling N4.5million from Union Bank in addition to a 2-month incubation programme with Greenhouse Capital, a leading fintech venture capital fund collaborating with Union Bank on the initiative.