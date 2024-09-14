Borno flood: Victims get support of 50 million, 6 speedboats from Adamawa governor

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has donated N50 million and six speedboats to the Borno State Government to support victims of the recent flooding in the state.

During a visit to Maiduguri, Governor Fintiri presented the donation to Governor Babagana Zulum and appealed for more support for the affected communities.

He expressed regret over the loss of lives and property and urged the Federal Government to take necessary action to address the situation.

“Adamawa State stands with Borno in this difficult time. We’ve provided Prof. Zulum essential resources to aid recovery efforts and I urge the Federal Government and all stakeholders to take swift action to prevent future occurrences,” Fintiri said.

Governor Fintiri, alongside his Borno State counterpart, Governor Babagana Zulum, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, took a boat ride to assess the situation and sympathize with displaced persons in the state.