Borno deputy Gov, over 100 passengers escape Max Air fire incident

Umar Usman Kadafur, Borno State Deputy Governor and over 100 passengers narrowly escaped a tragic incident when a Max Air aircraft experienced an engine fire shortly after takeoff from Maiduguri International Airport.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the aircraft, en route to Abuja, suffered engine failure caused by a bird strike about 10 minutes into the flight. The pilot and crew managed to execute an emergency landing back at Maiduguri Airport, averting disaster.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft struck a bird midair, which caused one of the engines to catch fire. The pilot acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all passengers,” a Max Air staff member, explained.

Following the emergency landing, passengers were in shock, with many opting to collect their luggage and return home rather than board another flight.

Max Air management has arranged for another aircraft from Kano to transport the passengers, including the Deputy Governor, safely to Abuja.

The ill-fated aircraft remains grounded at Maiduguri International Airport, undergoing extensive repairs. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

