Crash averted as Max Air aircraft’s 4 tyres burst during take-off at Yola

A Max Air aircraft carrying 119 passengers and six crew members from Yola airport en route to Abuja had four of its tyres burst during take-off and taxiing off the runway.

In a statement by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), she stated that on sunday evening, a Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport en route to Abuja.

Read also: Max Air resumes domestic operations after NCAA’s audit

She stated that during the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres.

According to Olawumi, initially, two tyres burst and while attempting to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by Alex Badeh, the NSIB Director General will visit the incident site tomorrow morning to conduct an investigation,” she added.