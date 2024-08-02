Borno declares curfew as bomb blast, death trail hunger protest

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Borno State after a bomb blast was reported in Konduga local government and at least three people were killed while seven were injured in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State during the protest Thursday.

Eyewitnesses with varying accounts said the deceased were killed by members of the Joint Security Operatives, comprising the Police Force and Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, at Kime filling station, Bolori Junction, Maiduguri.

One eyewitness identified the deceased as staff members of the petrol station. Saying they were attacked unprovoked.

“As I’m speaking to you, they are still laying in the pool of their blood, the security operatives attacked us and threw grenades at us unfortunately we lost three persons instantly,” the eyewitness who simply identified himself as Mohammed.

Muhammad said he was with the victims before the blast went off.

“I nearly got blasted too, but as God would have it, I escaped unhurt,” he added.

However, another eyewitness said the deceased were hit by stray bullets from the passing anti-riot security convoy.

“I was opposite the filling station when the incident happened and I didn’t hear any blast, we just heard gunshots and the boys were down. Four of them died instantly,” he said.

A curfew has been imposed by the Borno State authorities, citing Bomb blast that took place in Kawuri village, Konduga local government area of the state, which claimed 16 lives as the reason.

The curfew was declared by Babagana Umar Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State, in consultation with heads of security agencies in the state, a statement on Thursday by the Borno State Police Command said.

Kenneth Daso, the Police Public Relations Officer, called on the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that further developments would be communicated accordingly.

The curfew is part of efforts to restore law and order in the state, and the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies are working to ensure the safety of lives and properties, the statement said.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary movements during the curfew period.