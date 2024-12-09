Borno bullish on infrastructure as Zulum proposes N584bn for 2025

…CAPEX gets 65%, 2025 budget up by 40.6%

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has proposed a total budget size of N584.76 billion as the State’s 2025 fiscal estimates which are about 40.6% bigger than the N360 billion approved for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Borno State’s fiscal estimates being proposed 2025 fiscal year are bullish as key economic variables such as health, education, infrastructure, investments in security and social services as well as economic recovery take centre stage.

The 2025 Borno State Appropriation Bill of N584.76 billion tagged, “Budget of Recovery and Continuity”, earmarked N380.84 billion for Capital Expenditure, representing 65%, while N203.92 billion was voted for Recurrent Expenditure, representing 35% of the budget size.

The 2025, which according to Governor Zulum, would consolidate Borno State’s economic growth and developmental strides, saying that the budget would be mainly financed by the Revenue from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

While presenting the Appropriation Bill before Borno State House of Assembly on Monday, Governor Zulum said a sum of ₦311.70 billion from FAAC, ₦30.09 billion from State’s Internally Generated Revenue and N237.96 bilion from the Capital Receipts, including aid, grants, and Capital Development Fund would be enough to finance the budget.

Annoucing the sectoral allocation, Governor Zulum said the health Sector would receive ₦89.97 billion, representing 15.39% of the total budget size.

The governor announced healthcare agenda, including construction of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, establishment of General Hospitals in Magumeri, Gubio, Azare, Uba, Dikwa, Kaleri and Mafa, alongside rehabilitation of Hospitals in Baga and Mulai.

Others were the completion and commissioning of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri and expansion of the State Health Insurance Scheme for civil servants and vulnerable citizens across the 27 Local Government Areas.

“Enrol civil servants into the State Health Insurance Scheme, expand the enrolment of vulnerable indigenes across the 27 Local Government Areas into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

“The Borno State primary health care development agency would revitalise 100 Primary health care centres in the state and plan to construct 6 additional primary health care centres and upgrade 6 PHCs to comprehensive health centres”, Governor Zulum said.

In the education sector which was allocated ₦69.81 billion, Governor Zulum highlighted that the plan to establish a “second chance school”, to construct five additional Mega Schools and five Mega High Islamic Schools, rehabilitation of facilities in 50 schools across the state.

Governor Zulum announced the procurement of food items worth ₦10 billion to address food insecurity, cultivation of 100,000 hectares for rain-fed farming and 50,000 hectares for irrigation and investment in large-scale Firgi farming.

“In the next fiscal year, government will invest in programmes aimed at stimulating local economic activities, supporting small businesses and attracting investment”.

He noted that the State Government had released the sum of ₦22 billion for victim support and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Other priority projects in the 2025 Budget, included the establishment of Maiduguri Dry Port, dualisation of a 7.1km stretch of Maiduguri-Biu road and construction of a 6-span bridge across River Ngaddabul as well as Modernisation of Borno Radio and Television (BRTV).

Governor Zulum affirmed his administration’s dedication to addressing key challenges, including clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities, noting that Implementation of ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants and teachers had already commenced.

Abdulkarim Lawan, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, submitted that the House passed a total of 12 laws that would directly promote good governance and impact on lives of the people of the State.

