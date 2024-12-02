Zulum begins first Northern intra-city rail transport system in Borno

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State governor, has announced State’s readiness to construct the first intra-city rail transport system in the entire 19 Northern States in Borno State, connecting Maiduguri, the State Capital with neighbouring cities, towns and villages

BusinessDay reports that the first phase of the project will start with 12 designated terminals within Maiduguri, to connect major markets, schools, other public places and economically-viable locations within the States.

The project, which could be expanded to cover Local Government Areas in the future, will facilitate the seamless movement of passengers and goods, and open up economic activities in different corridors across the State.

Inspecting the proposed take-off rail terminals and routes with the implementation partner, Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC), Aliyu Mohammed Bamanga, Borno’s Commissioner for Transport and Energy, noted that feasibility studies, environmental risk assessment (ERA) and community consultations were underway to ensure the successful implementation of the novel project.

The Commissioner stated that when completed, the project would ease transportation, revitalise the economy, create jobs and re-engineer the city’s transportation network.

“Zulum’s innovative intra-city rail project will not only be an alternative cost-effective means of transport for the people, it will be energy efficient and environmentally friendly and will support other ongoing transport infrastructural projects, including the 113-kilometre Maiduguri East, West and South ring roads expansion, which will link Auno, Molai, Polo and Shagari low-cost communities”, the Commissioner said.

Zulum’s administration has previously commissioned electric and gas powered taxis and buses, at subsidised rates for residents of Maiduguri to cushion the ripple effects of increasing transportation and living costs, following the fuel subsidy removal.

He has also embarked on various urban and rural infrastructure projects across the State. His commitment to infrastructural development in Borno is part of a larger strategy to restore peace and prosperity to the State after the effects of the over one decade long Boko Haram insurgency.

