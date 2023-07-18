Booming economy can tame youth’s ‘japa’ syndrome – Dangote

A booming local economy can tame the current talent exodus from Nigeria, commonly called ‘japa’ (a Yoruba word for “run quickly”), Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group has said.

According to Dangote, Nigeria needs to be intentional about creating more jobs to engage the country’s rising youth population.

“A booming economy will reduce the alarming level of japa syndrome as they go in search of greener pastures,” Dangote said at Olaniwun Ajayi LP and BusinessDay event in Nigeria’s commercial capital.