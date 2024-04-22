Book review: The rise of gas

In his latest book, “The Rise of Gas,” Charles A. Osezua delves into the intricate evolution and impact of the gas industry on global energy dynamics. With meticulous research and lucid prose, Osezua of fers readers a comprehensive exploration of the multifaceted forces shaping the rise of gas as a pivotal player in the contemporary energy landscape.

Osezua begins by tracing the historical roots of gas extraction and utilisation, illuminating how this once-overlooked resource has surged to prominence in recent decades. From the early days of rudimentary gas lighting to the present era of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and shale gas revolutions, the author adeptly navigates through the key milestones and breakthroughs that have propelled the gas industry forward.

One of the book’s standout strengths lies in its balanced analysis of the environmental, economic, and geopolitical dimensions of the gas phenomenon. Osezua deftly unpacks the complex interplay between environmental concerns, such as methane emissions and carbon footprints, and the imperative for energy security and economic growth. Through delicate discussions, he challenges readers to confront the inherent trade-offs and dilemmas inherent in our reliance on gas as a transitional energy source.

Moreover, “The Rise of Gas” offers invaluable insights into the geopolitical ramifications of the gas boom, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, Russia, and the United States. Osezua adeptly navigates through the intricate web of alliances, rivalries, and power dynamics that underpin the global gas trade, shedding light on how these factors shape both national strategies and international relations.

Beyond its analytical depth, the book is also distinguished by its accessibility and readability, ensuring that even readers with limited prior knowledge of the subject can grasp the delicateness of the gas industry’s rise.

While “The Rise of Gas’’ undoubtedly offers a wealth of valuable insights, it is not without its limitations. Some readers may find the book’s treatment of certain topics to be cursory or overly generalised, leaving them craving for a deeper dive into specific issues. Additionally, Osezua analysis occasionally veers into speculative territory, particularly when forecasting the future trajectory of the gas industry amidst rapidly evolving technological, economic, and policy landscapes.

In conclusion, “The Rise of Gas’’ is a timely and indispensable contribution to the literature on energy and environmental studies. Charles A. Osezua’s authoritative voice and comprehensive approach make this book essential reading for policymakers, industry professionals, academics, and concerned citizens alike. By illuminating the complex interplay between technology, economics, and geopolitics, Osezua offers a compelling roadmap for navigating the challenges and opportunities posed by the ascent of gas in the 21st century energy landscape.