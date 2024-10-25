Bold Afrika expands to the US with new food line

… signs Sobowale as ambassador

Bold Afrika, an African food manufacturing company, has partnered with Sola Sobowale, a veteran Nollywood actress, to launch its diverse range of premium, authentic food products for Nigerian and African consumers in the US.

According to the company, offering staples such as yam flour, plantain flour, garri, and groundnuts, the company says that its rich portfolio of products is specially developed to cater to the unique tastes of the Nigerian and broader African Diaspora.

In addition, the company will offer baked goods such as chin-chin, bread, sausage rolls, and cupcakes.

Speaking at the unveiling of the brand products in Maryland, USA, Abiodun Adeniyi, General Manager of the company, said: “For most people of African heritage, food does not merely serve a dietary purpose but also provides a connection to their roots and the rich cultures of the continent. As a company, Bold Afrika intends to keep that connection alive and thriving through our premium range of products.”

“We are also bridging the gap in shopping for authentic African foods which is often a laborious chore as people have to travel far or visit 2-3 shops to find all the African food items they want at affordable prices.

“Bold Afrika products are sourced, produced and packaged under the strictest hygiene and quality standards and are guaranteed to bring the original, rich and exciting flavors of Africa to the continent’s peoples in the diaspora,” he added.

According to the company, Bold Afrika products will be available for order online as well in major retail outlets and restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington DC. In addition, plans are underway to extend to other cities across the US.

Speaking on the partnership with Sobowale, Adeniyi continued: “Sobowale is a celebrated icon of African cinema. We are excited to have her onboard.

“We are also optimistic that the charisma she brings and her legacy as a beacon of contemporary African culture will help drive visibility for Bold Afrika and its product offerings, as well as support our efforts in building connections within our communities.”

