Body of missing passenger recovered days after Third Mainland bridge accident

A grim discovery today offers a heartbreaking update on the Third Mainland Bridge accident that occurred on Wednesday.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials, working alongside the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), recovered the body of an adult male believed to be one of the passengers ejected from a commercial bus during the crash.

The incident, which reportedly involved an overspeeding 18-seater bus, resulted in the driver losing control and swerving off the bridge. The impact of the collision forced two passengers overboard into the lagoon. Search efforts for the second missing individual, believed to be a female, are ongoing with the assistance of the Marine Police.

“The LRT [LASEMA] and LASWA collaborated in a recovery operation that located the body of an adult male floating near the Ebute-Ero area,” stated LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu. “While the identification process is underway, he is strongly suspected to be one of the victims from Wednesday’s accident.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about the missing passenger to come forward immediately. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices. A full investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.