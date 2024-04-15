Bobrisky shares cell with male inmates at Ikoyi custodial centre

Controversial social media personality Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, is serving his six-month sentence for naira abuse alongside male inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

A Federal High Court judge sentenced Bobrisky on April 12th, stating the punishment aimed to deter future offenses of naira mutilation.

Upon arrival at the facility, Bobrisky underwent a standard intake examination, a source within the center revealed to PUNCH on condition of anonymity. The examination reportedly confirmed Bobrisky’s biological sex as male, with no evidence of gender reassignment surgery.

“Bobrisky publicly identifies as male, and court proceedings are public record,” the source explained. “All inmates undergo an intake exam. In this case, the exam revealed no alterations to gender or genitalia. Based on this, Bobrisky was assigned a cell with other male inmates and a bed space.”

The source emphasized that Bobrisky receives no special treatment. “The facility operates similarly to a boarding house,” they said. “Everyone has assigned duties and routines. Bobrisky attends classes, receives meals, and adheres to lights-out procedures like any other inmate.”

Concerns regarding Bobrisky’s safety within the facility were also addressed. “There’s no five-star treatment here,” the source clarified. “Everyone follows the same rules. Single-occupancy cells are used to prevent outbreaks, not preferential treatment. Homosexuality is strictly prohibited within the center and considered a serious offense. Any inmate attempting to violate Bobrisky will face disciplinary action.”

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) for comment proved unsuccessful. Spokesperson Rotimi Oladokun declined to comment on the matter.

