Bobrisky: My suspension was only on social media, suspended prison boss says

Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of corrections in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre at Kiri-kiri, Lagos State and one of the two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), who were suspended last week, has disclosed he never got a letter to his suspension.

He described the suspension by the federal government as “a social media suspension.”

He said this on Monday appearing before the House of Representatives for questioning on alleged bribery by Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, that officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the NCS collected the sum of N15m before he could be allowed to serve his six-month jail term at VIP Section of the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre, Lagos state.

When asked “I want to ask you something, sir. Are you under suspension?”, by one of the lawmakers, Anugwa answered, “No letter was given to me to that effect.”

Anugwa continued saying, “Yes, there was a press release by the National Director-General stating that my colleagues and I have been suspended”, when he was if he was under suspension.

However, in further questioning by the lawyer if Anugwa was given any reasons for his suspension?, Anugwa responded, “No reason was given”.

“They did not serve me a letter, sir. It is a social media suspension,” he said.

The House of Representatives last Friday summoned Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the EFCC; VeryDarkMan; Bobrisky, over allegations of bribery involving the anti-graft agency and NCS.

Others summoned by the House include the Controller of Corrections Lagos Command, Ben Freedman, the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, and the Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of medium and maximum security, Siriku Adekunle and Anugwa.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, earlier ordered an immediate investigation into bribery allegations within the NCS.

Among those suspended are Anugwa, and Sikiru Adekunle, a DCC overseeing the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre at the same location.

The board has also suspended Ogbule Samuel Obinna, ASC II stationed at the MSCC in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

Additionally, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, deputy controller of corrections at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, has been suspended for reportedly receiving money on behalf of an inmate.

