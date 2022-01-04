Blue, red line rail systems begin operation this year – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday reaffirmed that the long-awaited Blue and Red Lines rail systems would flag-off operations before the end of 2022.

The governor, who went on a tour of the rail projects from Ikeja where the Red Line begins to Yaba, Ebute Meta and finally to Marina where the Blue Line terminates said his administration, was making frantic efforts to complete the rail lines and flag off commercial operations.

The Blue line is a 27km system designed to run from Okokomiko to Marina while the Red Line, is a 37km mass transit system to operate from Agbado to Marina.

Addressing State House journalists after the project inspection, Sanwo-Olu explained that the monitoring of the projects would be on a quarterly basis to fast-track the construction process.

“Our promise is on course, we believe that before the end of this year, we will see trains on top of these tracks. That is our commitment but we will continue to monitor and check ourselves.

“In the last three and a half hours we have gone round to see the construction ongoing between the Red Line and Blue Line.

“You will recall we embarked on this trip three or four months ago. We have promised that we will be doing it every quarter so that we can see how contractors are doing.

“I am happy to report as you all have seen that the construction is going on as scheduled. Despite today being a public holiday, all the contractors are on sites.

“You can see where we are coming from, the Ikeja iconic station which will be the most iconic for the Red Line, almost the same size as that of Marina. We were able to see that the last time, they were just at the foundation level but they are now on the second floor before they will get to the fourth floor which will be the final,’’ said, describing 2022 as a critical year for his administration in terms of project delivery.