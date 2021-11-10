BluDive Technologies to revolutionize IT solutions delivery in Nigeria

BluDive Technologies Limited, an Enterprise IT solutions company, has announced its newest storage and server system offerings – IBM FlashSystem and IBM Power 10 systems to revolutionize IT delivery in Nigeria.

The company also announced a virtual IBM Power 10 event to help IT professionals and industry stakeholders’ position for efficiency and cost control using technology.

Also, IBM has introduced its latest generation of Power systems to Business Partners, customers – detailing the value proposition of IBM Power servers and the IBM Power E1080, the first commercial high-end server built with Power10 design and processor.

The aim of this, according to Abdul-Azeez Musa, director and chief technology officer, BluDive, is “to make storage simple for all.”

“We want businesses to be challenged to deliver more with less budget, optimizing their IT infrastructure to drive growth without sacrificing performance, quality or security of their IT services,” he said.

IBM Power10 is designed to improve performance and security with the same class-leading reliability—whether responding faster to business demands, protecting data with persistent security, or streamlining insights and automation.

More than ever, enterprises depend on cyber-resilience and efficient scaling of core applications to ensure business continuity. The IBM Power servers will help modernize mission-critical workloads that run on AIX, IBM i and Linux with enhanced hybrid cloud capabilities for a frictionless experience.

The IBM FlashSystem will provide customers with one platform that can meet the demands of a wide range of workloads. This storage system will also Increase storage cost efficiency by 43% using predictive analytics and AI-infused health monitoring capabilities to optimize storage.

Alongside this, the latest generation of IBM Power® servers, built with the Power10 design and processor, help enterprises protect the flow of sensitive data from cyber-threats, efficiently scale operations, and gain near real-time insights from operational data in the ever-evolving marketplace.

With the integration of new technologies, the approach to storage is critical to controlling business outcomes because now business owners can figure out which flash storage solution works best with the infrastructure they have and fits their hybrid cloud strategy and budget now and in the future.

The solutions are built with IBM Spectrum Virtualize. Thus, it supports the storage you already own so these benefits can enhance your existing environment with minimal disruption and minimal cost. Plus, when the time comes to replace today’s storage, you can migrate from your old to IBM FlashSystem storage without issues.

Designed for all businesses, the IBM FlashSystem and IBM Power 10 solutions are built with unprecedented levels of efficiency with as much as 2.3PB of data in only 1 rack unit.

It also features improved scalability and data reduction for Public Cloud, hybrid cloud deployments, and lower critical costs. The Storage Class Memory (SCM) and IBM FlashCore technology bring the performance needed for demanding workloads: as low as 70 microseconds. They also have an AI-driven Easy Tier that makes sure data is effortlessly positioned on the right storage for the right workload optimizing cost and performance.

All these features of the IBM power 10 Sever and the IBM storage flashSystem are designed to deliver industry leading performance, cost efficiency, and enterprise-class hybrid cloud storage for clients of all sizes, leveraging the density of unique IBM-unique FlashCore Modules, Storage Class Memory, end-to-end NVMe and tight integration with Red Hat OpenShift.