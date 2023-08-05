Bloated civil service payroll shocks Tinubu but can he do anything about it

President Bola Tinubu says he is shocked by the payroll of the country’s civil service but his oversize cabinet of forty-seven ministers is leaving many Nigerians to wonder if he is not big government man himself.

Speaking while receiving the visiting President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Tinubu revealed that a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria was underway.

”A comprehensive forensic audit is on-going at the Central Bank. We are going to do very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level,” the president said according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

”The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business programme. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,” the president said.

According to Tinubu, ‘‘we stand as a vibrant and educated society, seeking to avert chaos through strategic interventions. Your proactive engagement aligns with our quest for partnership, and together, we shall pursue mutual benefits that enrich us all,’’ he said.

He also spoke on poverty alleviation and sought for increased support from the World Bank with which he said Nigeria desires a productive and mutually beneficial collaboration. He also requested the World Bank’s support in addressing the challenges posed by the removal of cross-sectoral subsidies, particularly in lessening the impact on less privileged Nigerians.

He also noted the ongoing efforts to address issues such as foreign exchange mismanagement, exchange rates, inflation, liquidity, and debt management.

President Tinubu shared insights into his administration’s substantial reforms, including those aimed at consolidating improvements in Nigeria’s oil industry, enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, and prioritizing security to boost the country’s revenue generation.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of electricity generation for economic development, highlighting the turning of sod earlier today on the first phase (350MW) of the 1,350MW power generation project in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

While calling for a positive partnership with the World Bank, President Tinubu emphasized key areas of focus, including job creation, digitization, and National Identity Management.

In his response, Banga commended President Tinubu for his efforts in addressing the economic challenges of the country.

”Yes, we give money and our dollars are very important but where we are really helpful is our expertise and knowledge and our experience from many markets. In that way, we will always be your friend and partner, not just with the money, but with our minds and our hearts and you should be rest assured about that.”