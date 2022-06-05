Black Sunday in Ondo as many children, women killed in Catholic Church explosion

There was pandemonium on Sunday in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state as some gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, killing scores of worshipers.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident learnt that the bomb attack allegedly carried out by some unknown gunmen, which occurred on the church premises behind Olowo of Owo palace, left many dead and many others injured.

It was observed that these gunmen used dynamites to blow the altar of the Church while the service was going on.

An eyewitness, Kehinde Ogunkorode, who spoke with journalists said the incident had caused pandemonium in the area as no fewer than 50 persons were killed by the gunmen

According to him, while some residents, who escaped being killed ran for their safety.

Blood stains litter the floor of the Church as corpses were moved to the Federal Medical Centre and St Louis Catholic Hospital, Owo.

Many who were injured in the incident have also been rushed to the hospital.

It was however gathered that some security men who later came to the scene of the incident were chased away immediately by the angry people.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who also confirmed the attack said the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran has deployed men of the Explosives Ordinance Device unit aka Anti Bomb Squad to the scene while all efforts is being intensified to arrest those who perpetrated the evil.

Odunlami, however, implored the people of the state to be calm as all security apparatus is currently active to ensure peace in Owo.

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday.

Akeredolu, in a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, however, disclosed that the government shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.

The statement reads further, “the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”

While the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, has said that the incident

was a direct attack on the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as well as Yoruba land.

The Organising Secretary of the organization, Kole Omololu, in a statement also made available to journalists in Akure, however, condemned the attack.

The statement read, “The massacre in Owo Catholic Church is a direct attack on Yoruba land.

“It is directed at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his unflinching support for security in Yoruba land by championing the Amotekun security outfits, his stringent upholding of the open grazing law, and for his ‘big mouth’ about Southern co-operation for equity and justice in Nigeria.

“We will not succumb into terrorist threats or attack.

“They will not be allowed to bring down our civilisation. We will hunt the killers down. Citizens should not take law into their own hands by attacking innocent northerners. Only the terrorists, who are mostly foreign Fulani, should be fished out and finish off by the security forces.

“This attack is to cause confusion and cause war in our land. We should not play into their hands. This evil is condemned in the strongest term.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Ondo state, the Catholic Church, the Olowo of Owo and the people of Owo. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.”