Bitcasino signs Nigerian Afropop singer Tekno as global ambassador

Nigerian rapper, Tekno Miles is the latest big name to join the world’s favourite crypto, Bitcasino, after agreeing on a deal to rep the brand as a global ambassador.

Tekno, who is also one of West Africa’s most popular producers, will help people across the region join the crypto revolution by fronting a series of promos for Bitcasino over the next two years.

The Mufasa singer will help deliver a true VIP experience to Bitcasino players, including the chance to access money-can’t-buy experience, such as personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from an executive box.

Bitcasino players also enjoy an unparalleled range of thousands of fantastic games, ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards. You can play at Bitcasino with a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tekno Miles, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, said: “Bitcasino is a fun, fast and fair place to play and I’m proud to join the team. Crypto is a game-changer, in West Africa and beyond, and I couldn’t be happier to work alongside the best crypto-led game out there.”

Tauri Tiitsaar, director at Yolo Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tekno to team Bitcasino. We’re huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music, and that’s what makes him such a perfect match for us. Our goal is to bring crypto education closer to Tekno’s fans while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership”.