Binance: FG says Interpol already on Anjarwalla’s trail

Ibrahim Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, while also speaking with BusinessDay on the issue, confirmed Anjarwalla’s escape, but added that the federal government has already contacted the International Criminal Police Organisation, The Interpol, on his rearrest.

“ Yes, the man has escaped from our custody, and there is now a manhunt on him and those who were charged with his custody have been arrested and will be brought to book.

This is also as the government said his escape will not affect the payment of $10b fines for money laundering

Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, while reacting to the escape on Monday, said the company cannot escape the payment of fines placed on the company for money laundering, as the federal government does not deal with individuals, but organizations

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had last Friday, granted requests by Binance to pay $4.3 Billion Settlement For Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions Violations

According to Adedeji, “ We are dealing with the company and not individuals, and we have the capacity to enforce compliance with our laws.

“So, whether he escapes or not, that will not in any way affect our plans to enforce compliance as we have the capacity to ensure that the organization comply with our legal requirements, as a country”

Anjarwalla, 38, had escaped from detained at a private guest house in Abuja, escaped from the custody on Friday, 22 March, 2024

Anjarwalla had escaped from the Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fast.

He escaped a day after the Nigerian government slammed a four-count criminal charge on him, Tigran Gambaryan and Binance.

BusinessDay gathered that Haliru Nababa, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCS, was summoned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja to explain the circumstances that led to the escape.

But the embattled CG, when asked to speak non the issue, he declined to speak, but told BusinessDay that he was hearing of the escape for the first time.

Nababa who was looking rattled, refused to be drawn into the issue, as he left the Presidential Villa, after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council

“ I will check, I am hearing of this for the first time”, when pressed further he said “ I said I will check. You cannot just meet the number one man of the Nigeria Correctional Service and begin to ask him questions like this. I said I am not aware, I will check”

The Briton, who also has Kenyan citizenship, is believed to have flown out of Abuja using a Middle East airliner.