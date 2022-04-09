Billionaire Realtors partner with Metropolitan School of Business & Mgt on education

Billionaire Realtors Group, a network of Nigeria’s leading independent real estate marketers, has signed a partnership agreement with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, United Kingdom.

The partnership which was signed in Dubai is aimed at equipping over 75,000 realtors with contemporary and relevant education in order to propel them in their businesses and personal lives.

Tony Kolawole, president of the Billionaire Realtor Group, expressed gladness at the successful partnership terming it a major milestone for the group.

“As a network, we are very intentional about the development of our realtors and this partnership is a major step in the right direction for us. I am so excited at this collaboration with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, United Kingdom and I am certain that it will result in tremendous results,” Kolawole said.

“We are looking at working with experts, highly certified teachers and professionals who would be handling the courses. With this improvement in our quality of training at the BRG academy, there is no doubt that our realtors will stand out in the industry,” he added.

Speaking on the partnership, Azmat Qayum, head of academics, Metropolitan School of Business and Management said that the academy was enthusiastic about the initiative taken by BRG in equipping its registered realtors.

“We are pleased with this partnership. This is going to be a major training channel for realtors and would contribute immensely to their development. The curriculum is strategically designed to equip the students so that they can have a global competitive advantage. The goal is to produce well rounded realtors by the end of each session and we are confident it will be successful.”

Similarly, Emmanuel Abikoye, the chief operations of Billionaire Realtors Group, said it is a laudable venture that ought to be embarked on and that his organisation is elated to have this partnership with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

“This partnership is pivotal to the Nigerian real estate industry as it would definitely impact our market here. There is so much value to be gotten from this partnership for the realtors who would go through the training and we are very optimistic about this,” said Abikoye.

BRG is a leading real estate brokerage firm consisting of a group of realtors passionate about providing genuine real estate products to the public through strategic partnerships. They offer services such as real estate training and advisory, property development, valuation and management. The Metropolitan School of Business and Management is a world-class Business School characterized by a tradition of innovation and skill-based learning.