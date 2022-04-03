Epe holds key to real estate investment in Lagos – Sekoni

Bright Sekoni, a realtor and chief executive officer (CEO), Audacia Prime Realty Limited, has said that the ancient city of Epe holds the key to real estate investment in Lagos, as the city is being regenerated into a commercial hub of the Lagos metropolitan city.

Sekoni stated this during a media tour where he outlined why the city of Epe will become a new haven for institutional investors. According to him, institutional investors have had their eyes on the fourth mainland bridge; Lekki international airport and jetty that are strategically located in Epe. “The road network and the environment serenity despite the area being developing, is one of the things wooing investors to the area”.

He disclosed that Epe is currently witnessing an exploding growth, because the Lagos state government has been very strategic in planning the Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis from the involvement of the Dangote refineries to the deep sea port and Alaro city in Epe.

Sekoni posits that commercial properties in Epe city typically offer stable returns with relatively low risk. According to him, new opportunities and evolution in work models has affected the real estate market across Nigeria. Hence, investors must reconsider where to focus their efforts and which assets may be better for expanding and balancing their portfolios.

Sekoni said he observed the millennial and Gen-Z are willing to buy properties looking for a favourite location like the Talent City that is more affordable. According to him, targeted customers are allowed to spread their payment plan within six months in a friendly state of payments. He further said that the new opportunities in the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Africa nicknamed the Talent City worth billions of Naira has also been rumoured to be in Epe.

“We just launched another one totaling five. We are doing a lot to get more properties in Epe just as we are also trying to document all our properties because scammers have invaded the area attempting to sell non-existing properties to potential customers. That’s why all our properties have titles,” said Sekoni, asserting that his company is building its fourth estate in Epe after selling out previous estates.

Furthermore, Sekoni posits that most of the clients see their properties on allocation day and are not disappointed. He however advises real estate investors to hedge their fund against inflation by buying a property and keeping it for a while on the back of Epe being a developing community.