Beyond the Classroom, Mastercard Foundation partner to educate 3,000 children on COVID-19

The world over, even in countries with increased resources for better case management, the number of active COVID-19 infections is rising and many African countries, including Nigeria, are now experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

With ongoing efforts to educate children about the COVID-19 virus, Beyond the Classroom Foundation in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, with support from the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program, educated 3,000 children in Lagos and Abuja and provided free COVID-19 safety packs containing the educational book, “There is a new virus in town”, written by Raquel Daniel, founder of Beyond the Classroom Foundation.

“Children are now more likely than adults to be the ones bringing a COVID-19 infection into their homes. While we wait for the vaccine, physical distancing and the use of face masks have proven to be the most effective measures against the spread of COVID-19 and should be reinforced,” Daniel said.

The book is an engaging story about viruses, the pandemic, coronavirus, how it spreads, why some schools are closed, and ways children can help stop the virus from spreading.

It contains questions and answers with pages of colouring games for children. Children in hard-to-reach communities, who cannot read in English, received a Hausa Language version of the book and their parents were encouraged to read it to them.

The partnership is a tremendous opportunity for adults to educate their children about the virus with simple ways for them to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe, said Chidinma Lawanson, country manager, Mastercard Foundation Nigeria.

Given its impact, the Mastercard Foundation will be expanding its partnership with Beyond the Classroom to reach many more children in communities across the region including Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda.