Bet9ja League: Ondo govt wants more investment in football

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State deputy governor, has called on spirited individuals and philanthropists to invest more in grassroots football to harness the potential of talents across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who made the call at the official launch and logo unveiling of Bet9ja Ondo State football league on Sunday in Akure, called on the Ondo State Football Association to ensure future champions and players for clubs, especially, Sunshine Stars, be produced through the competition.

According to the deputy governor, represented by the general manager, Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), Akin Akinbobola, the league would encourage football activities across the 18 local government areas, as the state league would identify talents for national and international engagements.

“This is laudable; this is the beginning of the grassroots league. I commend the state FA for the laudable initiative which would enable the talents abound in the state to showcase themselves.

“Competitions have been organised in the state before now, but I must say this Bet9ja competition is novel and well structured; I pray for the success of the Bet9ja competition.

“Our government will continue to support any initiative driven towards development of our youths at the grassroots,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa called on well-to-do individuals to invest more in the development of football in the state.

In his remarks, Dele Ajayi, the chairman, Ondo State Football Association, said the state football league would provide a pool of talents for clubs in the state to tap from.

Ajayi said scouts would be brought for the competition, as he appreciated Bet9ja for coming to the aid of the association in terms of development of grassroots football.

“The committee needs your cooperation. We were voted in last year and all our programmes have been successful and I appreciate my board members for their support and cooperation,” he said.

The chairman of the committee, Ondo State Bet9ja Football League, Yomi Seriki, said the committee had concluded a statewide tour to sensitise our various stakeholders about the league.

“Registration will be for a period of two weeks and we envisage nothing less than eighty (80) football teams at the grassroots, across the state, to register for the inaugural league.

“After registration, the teams will be divided into groups and then the league will commence

“At the end of the first stage, the winner and the runner-up from each group will converge in Akure for the grand finale, it is from the engagement between the teams that the state champion will finally emerge.

“The league will be run and managed according to the statutes of FIFA through the Nigerian Football Federation and we have obligations to our title sponsors, bet9ja, the foremost sports betting company in Nigeria, and we will fulfill all our commitments to them in words and in spirit,” he said.