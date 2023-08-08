Benue’s Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Benue’s Gov. Hyacinth Alia flagged off the construction of 16 Makurdi township roads measuring 15.39km on Monday. The governor said at the flag-off that the contract, awarded to an indigenous firm, was a significant step to achieving his goal of providing quality infrastructure for the people.

“The construction of the 16 roads, which is monumental, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionise the infrastructure of Benue.

“This is as we prepare to lay the foundation of a new Benue within our first 100 days in office,’’ he said.

The governor added that the roads would improve transportation within the city, create ancillary job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

“A good road network is the lifeline of any thriving city, and Makurdi is not an exception.

Read also: Kano gets first female Chief Judge, Dije Aboki

“These well-designed roads, with their asphalt surfaces, concrete drains, and culverts, will improve transportation and connectivity within the city, boost economic activities and enhance the overall quality of life for our citizens.

“Our farmers work tirelessly to produce the grains and crops that sustain millions of households across Nigeria.

“For this agricultural abundance to reach the markets and homes, we need an efficient and reliable transportation system.

“Additionally, it will attract more investments, stimulate commerce and open up new opportunities for businesses to thrive,’’ Alia said.

He charged the contractor to execute the project to specifications and to deliver within the stipulated timeframe.

Earlier, the Project Engineer, Nabil Nassal, said the company would ensure that the roads were built to the highest standards and completed on schedule.

“I stand before you today to express our company’s profound gratitude for entrusting us with the significant responsibility of the road construction project that involves 16 different roads.

“We understand the significance of this project, not only in terms of infrastructure development, but also as a means to enhance connectivity and improve the lives of our fellow citizens, Nassal said.