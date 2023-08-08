Kano gets first female Chief Judge, Dije Aboki

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sworn-in the first female Chief Judge of the state, Justice Dije Audu Aboki, with an appeal for support from the judiciary.

Yusuf urged the judiciary to support his administration’s demolition and anti-graft policies to enable it recover public assets allegedly acquired illegally by the immediate-past administration in the state.

He spoke on Monday while swearing-in the first female Chief Judge in the state at Africa House, Government House, in Kano.

The governor explained that his administration’s desire of demolishing illegal structures and recovering public properties were for the development of the state.

Yusuf wondered why the Abdullahi Ganduje administration could demolish schools, hospitals and other public places only to build shopping complexes for businesses.

He described the relationship between the judiciary, legislature and executive as not competitive, but complementary, promising to continue to maintain cordial relationships amongst the three arms of government.

The governor noted that Justice Aboki has paid her dues in the temple of justice and through experience, talent and patriotism is by the grace of God elevated as the Chief Judge of the state.

“While I congratulate you on this well-deserved appointment, may I also remind my Lord that this task is a daunting one which calls for total dedication and commitment for the peace, progress and stability of Kano state and Nigeria at large.

Read also: Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

“Having spent your public life within this sector, no one can lecture you on what the citizens expect from you as the Head of this very important Arm of Government,” he said.

Yusuf enjoined Aboki not only to see her this elevation as a call to duty but also as a trust inv3sted in her by God to represent Him in the affairs of men.

The governor said she was assuming duty when the state was operating financial autonomy of the three arms of government, including the Judiciary.

He, therefore, charged Justice Aboki to take advantage of all the latitude that this autonomy provides to ensure that judiciary staff are well trained while the day-to-day running of the courts is seamless.

“You can count on the support of the Executive Arm of Government and the Legislature to work with you in helping you cultivate a cordial working relationship with the staff,” he assured.

Yusuf also drew the attention of the new chief judge to the challenges with the speedy dispensation of justice particularly as it involves some suspects that are arraigned for violent crimes.

“It is our view that when such cases are dealt with expeditiously and those found guilty are punished, it will deter others hoping to engage in criminal acts,” said the governor.

Besides, he advised her to beware of those who want to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail the judiciary to do their bidding.

Yusuf however expressed optimism that the present leadership is very capable of withstanding and maintaining the sanctity of the Temple of Justice and the Legal profession in the state.

Responding, Justice Aboki said she was grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and the privilege to be elevated to the position of Chief Judge of the state.

She promised to serve with “integrity, honesty and justice” as well as do her best to ensure that the rule of law is adhered to at all times.

“We will restore the lost glory of judiciary in our state,” pledged the new chief judge.

Justice Aboki also said she was aware of the challenges in the Judiciary and appealed for support and collaboration from the executive and legislative arms to succeed.

She also solicited the support of the Justices, other judicial staff and professional bodies to meet the desire objectives of delivering justice.