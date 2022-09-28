Benue University pulls out of ASUU strike, directs immediate resumption

The Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi has pulled out of the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as the management of the institution orders immediate resumption of the university.

Mfaga Modom, the registrar of the institution in a statement made available to the media directed all staff of the school to resume with immediate effect.

“On the directive of the vice-chancellor, I write to inform all staff, members of the university community, and the general public that the university will reopen with effect from Wednesday 28, September 2022,” Modom’s statement read.

“All staff of the university are expected to resume regular duties from Wednesday 28, September 2022.”

Kwaehfan Tarmombo, the chapter chairman of ASUU at BSU in response to the directive said though the lecturers would resume as directed but they will not teach until the national leadership of the union give a go ahead order to resume academic activities.

“That is what we were told but we are still on strike. We have been called to resume office but we are not going to teach. We are still on strike until otherwise,” he said.

Recall that ASUU has been on strike since February 14 when the union announced a 30-day warning strike to give the government the opportunity to address its demands.

At the expiration of the warning strike the union rolled over the strike because the federal government failed to address the union’s demands. Several meeting have been held and committees inaugurated to resolve the impasse but all to no avail as the industrial action is now more than seven months.

Recently the federal government through the national universities commission (NUC) directed all federal universities to resume, though in a swift turn of event the mandate was reversed.

Many state universities such as Ekiti State University, Imo State University, Kaduna State University, Lagos State University, Delta State University, among others have since resumed for academic activities amid the ASUU strike.