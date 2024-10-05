Benue LG Polls: Gov Alia casts votes, in home town, expresses satisfaction

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has cast his votes in the State Local Government elections in his home town Mbagul in Vandiekya local government of Benue.

The governor performed his civic duties at exactly 2:42 p.m. with many citizens in participation.

It would be recalled that the governor had officially declared Friday, October 4th, 2024, as a work-free day for all citizens to prepare for the day.

Read also: Benue Police Commissioner, other security agencies assured citizens of peaceful conduct of LG polls

He said that the declaration was necessitated by his desire to give the electorate of Benue State ample opportunity to travel to their respective local government areas in preparation for the elections

His Excellency commended the citizens of Benue for complying and participating actively in the electoral process.

He expressed confidence that with the right commitment and participation, as he has observed from various parts of the state, the elections will be conducted smoothly and fairly to the end

He restated the need for the citizens to prioritize peaceful conduct and collaboration during the elections, reinforcing the need for unity and cooperation among all parties involved.

Share