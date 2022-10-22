Benue killings show presidency’s lackadaisical attitude towards safeguarding lives – Suswam

The Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Gabriel Suswam, has said that the killing of innocent people in Gbeji, Ukum Local Government Area by suspected Fulani militia men has exposed federal government’s weakness in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Suswam, who made the lamentation on Friday during a visit to the attacked area to commiserate with his constituents, noted with sadness that President Muhammadu Buhari has further demonstrated ineptitude and lackadaisical attitude in protecting the lives of the people whom he swore to protect.

He noted that only one week ago, he had visited Mchia which is the same radius as Gbeji where 22 persons were murdered and several others injured even as the death toll in Gbeji has risen to 36 with several others nursing life-threatening injuries.

Suswam, who is the immediate past governor of Benue State, said the incessant killings of his constituents are highly unacceptable and unfortunate, maintaining that it smacks of neglect by the Federal Government on the people.

Read also: At least 23 killed in Nigeria after herdsmen attack Benue villagers

“Time is ripe for the people to rise up and defend themselves from the killer herdsmen. Federal Government has gone to sleep and do not care about the security of peasant farmers whose property have been destroyed and their lives have been decapitated.

He commended the bravery and gallantry of security agencies whom he noted are overstretched under the circumstance and challenged the Federal Government to rise to its responsibility.

Governor Samuel Ortom represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Ijohor reiterated call on the Federal Government to arm State Security outfit with AK47 to effectively protect the people, adding that the state government is profiling the number of displaced persons for adequate assistance.

It will be called that suspected herdsmen last Wednesday at about 4:00 am invaded the community where they unleashed terror on innocent residents who were still sleeping.

Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Tyoumbur Kaatyo said some survivals are taking refuge at various makeshift camps while others are receiving treatments with many still missing.