Benue begins construction of brewery to shore up revenue

…to launch bakery, water factory

As part of efforts to shore up revenue accrued to the State and create employment opportunities for teeming jobless youths, the Benue State Government, through Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) will begin the construction of State-owned brewery next week and launch a bakery and a water factory on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Raymond Asemakaha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) made this announcement while leading a tour of the company’s short-term businesses in Makurdi, Benue State Capital.

Fielding questions after conducting journalists round the businesses, the Managing Director elaborated that construction was underway on various projects aimed at diversifying BIPC’s investments.

He explained that the ongoing construction work demonstrated BIPC’s commitment to driving economic growth and development in Benue State, reinstating his commitment to driving the economy as he said that he looked forward to seeing the positive impact of the new ventures on the teeming jobless youths of the State.

He said, “Here, we have our bakery and water factories, and I’m glad to let you know that we’re going to launch these projects on Monday, July 27, 2024, as part of activities to mark His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s one year in office.

“We will be having bread and water here, and by next week we shall be announcing recruitment to fill vacancies that would be created here. So, we will hire our teeming youths.

“When we came in, we discovered that beer consumption in the State is within the range of N850 million and N870 million per month. In December alone, the sale hit N1 billion.

“So we want to see how we can retain a large percentage of the cash flow within the system because the people in this business are taking our money out of Benue since no beer-producing factory is in the State.”