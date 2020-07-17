Benue assembly chief whip install N10m worth security lights

As part of efforts to boost infrastructure development in his constituency, a member representing Ukum state constituency at the Benue state house of assembly Thomas Mlanga said he has spent over N10 million on the provision of security street lights in some communities in his constituency.

The Ukum representative at the state assembly who said this in an interview with newsmen in his office explained the funds were raised through little savings since his election into the assembly.

According to the House Minority Whip, the project will be carried out in phases beginning from his village Gbeji, Afia, Vaase, Alabaa, Zaki Biam with an extension to Kyado and Jooter communities.

According to the legislator, the lights at Afia, Vaase, and Alabaa gulped up to N4 million while those in Zaki Biam amounted to about N6 million respectively.

The former Leader, Ukum Legislative House revealed that plans are in the offing to institute a scholarship scheme for a category of indigent students that are studying in various higher institutions of learning across the country.

On security, the lawmaker said since his election into the house, he has been exploring ways to reduce security challenges in his constituency, a move he said has resulted to the granting of amnesty to one of the political militia.

He explained that the move to appeal to the conscience of the restive youths was to denounce their evil ways and join hands with him and other people of goodwill so that together they can move Ukum forward, adding that many are still willing to key into the amnesty programme.

On the recent upgrading of Zaki Biam yam market to international standard, Mlanga told newsmen that one of the major economic values of the yam market to his constituents is to allow private investors to engage in yam processing which will, in turn, boost their financial strength.