Benin monarch orders chiefs, priests to perform sacrifice to ward off calamity

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has directed all chiefs, traditional rulers, community heads and priests to perform a traditional ceremony of cleansing to avert tragedy from Edo land.

The Benin monarch, in a statement signed by Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin, said the head of a deer will form part of the traditional items for the sacrifice.

The statement reads, “His royal majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, has directed that all Chiefs, Enigie, Ikao, Edionwere and all Igie ohen of various deities in Benin kingdom to perform the traditional ceremony of waving away calamity known as ‘Bisusu’.

“The head of a deer should be included in the traditional items that are normally used. The ceremony should be carried out with immediate effect.”