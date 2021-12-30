Bello signs N145.8bn 2022 budget, signs local government audit 2020 into law

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has signed an estimated N145.8 billion 2022 budget into law, after the earlier passage of the proposal by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Bello also signed a law to repeal and re-enact Kogi State Local Government Audit 2020 and other matters 2021.

In his remarks after signing the budget into law, Bello stressed that although the year 2021came with a lot of challenges, all the budgetary effort would be geared towards accelerating results and consolidating on the achievements in the year 2021.

The governor pointed out that the government did not intend to emerge second position in the 2022 transparency ratings by reputable international and national financial bodies, promising that the resources of the state would be used entirely for the citizens, adding that his government would continue to stem out corruption to the barest minimum, as he assured that the government would be transparent in its financial dealings by showing a high level of probity and accountability.

Bello also noted that in the area of economy, he would consolidate the administration’s infrastructural drive and equally improve on security, saying without security there can’t be any meaningful economic development in Kogi.

He appreciated all the respective law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have always responded positively when the need arises while he urged the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning to ensure adequate implementation of all the provisions of the budget.

Bello also commended the Speaker, the principal officers and all the State Assembly members for always attending to the administration’s request promptly, noting that in Kogi State all the arms of government were having an excellent and smooth working relationship.

He stated that their official relationship had transcended into a more personal relationship which allowed them to care for each other’s concerns, noting that such was the sort of relationship that should exist between the arms of government, as he urged each and every citizen to remain vigilant while they render adequate support for the security operatives to ensure that our respective communities were safe.

Mathew Kolawole, the Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker, while presenting the budget, disclosed that the 2022 budget was speedily and diligently passed by the House of Assembly, noting that they all worked assiduously to ensure the passage of the financial appropriation within time.

Kolawole expressed gratitude to the Governor for his show of love to the State House of Assembly which he said has enhanced cooperation amongst the arms of government as he requested ascent to the financial management bill for the legislative and judicial arms.