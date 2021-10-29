Baze University confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on Rose Okwechìme

Banker and Service Leader, Dr. Rose Ada Okwechìme, has received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Baze University, Abuja, Nigeria.

Okwechìme, the founder of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc – a leading non-aligned primary mortgage bank in Nigeria shared photos of the Honorary Ceremony via her Instagram page.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, founder, and pro-chancellor of Baze University had earlier in October confirmed that Dr. Rose Ada Okwechìme was on the list of recipients.

Rose Ada Okwechìme received the Honorary Award alongside Maj-Gen Mohammad GadoNaskoWamban Kontagora and both were part of the 719 graduands advised by the Pro-Chancellor, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to exhibit the core value of the University to be world champions.

This further proves that Dr. Okwechìme is a paragon of inspiration and impact value. And that she’s of eminence in the course of her career.

Her life and achievements serve as an example of the University’s aspiration for its students. She has been able to distinguish herself with her high level of relevance and success factor and has created and implemented solutions blueprint for every size of business.

Her reputation over the years is well recognized within the four walls of Baze University, Nigeria, and all around the world.

In her speech, she thanked the Pro-chancellor and Baze University for the honour and reiterated the place of men, not just women in contributing to female empowerment, which is the economic, political, and socio-cultural process whereby women have access to control over the strategic life choices that affect them and are also able to access the opportunities that allow them fully to realize their capacities.

The honour has further enriched Rose Ada’s rich list of awards in recent times.