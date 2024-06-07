Bauchi State to conduct LG election 10th, August

By Ayuba Maffi

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) on Friday set to conduct a local government election on the 10th of August this year.

This was contained in a press conference at the BASIEC headquarters opposite the School of Amour, around Ningi – Kano road, by the executive chairman of BASIEC, Honorable Ahmed Makama.

He said that very soon they will invite all the chairmen of the political parties, stakeholders and some people that have affairs with the election process for discussion about the election.

According to the executive chairman, Makama said “We have decided to start the process of the local government election in time because of the law that demand to give request 60 days before the conduct of the election”

Makama urged journalists in the state to inform citizens about the coming election and to be ready for that.

He further said “Nomination papers will be ready for collection and to return it to the BASIEC headquarters”

The executive chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission, Honorable Ahmed Makama appeals to the good people of the state to conduct themselves appropriately because BASIEC is looking forward to conducting the election peacefully in all the 20 local government areas of the state.