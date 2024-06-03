Rainstorm kills four in Bauchi

No fewer than four persons were killed as a result of heavy rainfall and windstorms at the North East trade fair, Ibrahim Babangida Square in Bauchi Saturday.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen at the weekend.

He said three of the deceased – Abdullahi Abubakar of Yakubu Wanka, Sadik Ahmed Alfa of Fadaman Mada, Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures Tudun Salmanu – were from Bauchi while one – Abdulaziz Abdurrahman – was from Gombe State.

He added that Fatima Isa of Inkil is currently receiving medical treatment and showing positive signs of recovery.

“On the evening of June 1st, 2024, at about 0900pm Bauchi Metropolis experienced a severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds,” Wakill said in the statement.

The storm also damaged the pavilions of Gombe and Yobe States and several business tents within the trade fair complex.

“Following the incident, emergency response teams, led by the police and other security agencies, swiftly initiated search and rescue operations. Tragically, five individuals were found under the fallen structures and were promptly taken to the hospital” he stated

Wakil said that authorities have taken the necessary steps, including depositing the deceased individuals at the mortuary.

The police public relations officer, SP Ahmed Wakil said that efforts are underway to assess the extent of property damage caused by the storm to ensure public safety, a police presence is being maintained at the square to prevent criminal activities in the wake of this unfortunate event.