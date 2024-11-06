Bauchi Police Commissioner advises guardians, parents to ensure their children safety

…As Two-Year-Old Girl Rape, Abandoned In Ningi LGA

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed urged guardians and parents to monitor the movement of their children in the community streets for their safety.

He gave the urge while the body of the two-year-old baby was found raped and abandoned beside a mosque in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil and made available to newsmen in Bauchi state.

He solicits the public’s assistance with any useful information that could help in arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The press statement read “On November 5, 2024, an incident was reported to the Ningi Police Divisional Headquarters that a motionless body of two-year-old baby was found beside a mosque on Deneva Street, Ningi LGA, with suspected signs of rape”

“Receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene, and the victim’s body was taken to the General Hospital Ningi, where a medical report confirmed that the baby had suffered severe injuries as result of penetration which led to her death”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, directed the Divisional Police Officer to make extra efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

