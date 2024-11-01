The family of a suspended pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has filed a petition against Gistlover – a blog, over allegations of homosexuality.

The blog alleged that the Pastor of the Church was involved in same-sex relationships with young men.

This led to the suspension of two pastors by the RCCG.

While reacting one of the Pastors stated, “I never engaged in sodomy with male teenagers”.

The family of one of the Pastors expressed that the allegations levelled against the cleric hold no water, saying, “We believe these are fabricated stories and are not substantiated with credible evidence.

“The only “evidence” the blogger presented was an excerpt from a male teenagers WhatsApp group created to discuss different topics which were deliberately isolated and taken out of context, to achieve their evil intentions,” the petition addressed to addressed to the assistant inspector general of police at federal criminal investigation department Alagbon, Lagos, reads.

The petition added that the unfounded allegations have “caused our Clients emotional trauma and has put their security at risk from attacks by these faceless individuals.”

It implored the police to conduct a thorough and analytical investigation to expose the culprits without any recourse to sentiments or hearsay.

“We unequivocally reaffirm that Ayorinde AdeBello is innocent of these spurious allegations.

“Please accept the assurances of our Clients’ cooperation to aid the investigation whilst we seek your prompt response to our Petition,” it added.

