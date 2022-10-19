Bauchi governor frees over 150 prisoners, gives them money to start business

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has freed over 150 prisoners and provided them with money to start businesses.

The prisoners were granted a pardon by the State Governor under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which gives such power to the governor under the prerogative of mercy.

Bala who address the prisoners at the Government House Bauchi, charged them to be law-abiding citizens and contribute to the development of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that his administration was concerned with the present judicial system that causes unnecessary hardship to inmates and promised to introduce a policy that would reduce the state of awaiting trial with a view to decongesting correctional centres.

On her part, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, the state’s chief judge and the Chairman of the State Council on the prerogative of mercy, Barrister Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu who is also the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, called on the inmates to reciprocate the state’s kindness by avoiding anti-social behaviour when they reunite with their families.

Also speaking, the Comptroller of the State Correctional Service, Ali Abubakar Bajoga commended the governor for the gesture, noting that it was the largest pardon in the history of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the prisoners, Sa’idu Adamu Giade expressed happiness for the new found freedom. He promised on behalf of all the freed inmates to be law abiding.

Adamu Giade thank governor Bala for the money given to them and promised to make good use of the gift.