Barcelona to make Ndidi top January transfer priority

La Liga champions Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and have made the Leicester City man a top priority in the January transfer market.

Despite playing in the EFL Championship following Leicester City’s relegation to the English second tier, Ndidi remains a sought-after player by several big European teams.

According to a report on Spanish media, Sport, the Nigerian midfielder is still on their radar as the Spanish side is looking to reinforce their team after initial reports surfaced in September that he was on Barcelona’s shortlist.

Ndidi was tracked several seasons ago when he was at his best in the Premier League.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is looking for a midfielder to screen the defence that could cover plenty of ground, rather than set the tempo with the ball, a brief that Ndidi would fit.

“Barçelona is going to go to the summer market to sign a top midfielder. The way that wins the most is to reinforce yourself with a player with muscle and good positioning who can play in front of the defense and take work off the more technical players.

“There are several names on the table, and the Blaugrana club keeps open the option of Wilfred Ndidi, a Leicester player whose contract expires at the end of the season and will not be renewed. There is a lot of competition for the Nigerian international, but Barça already wanted him in the past, and they are well-positioned.”

The Blaugrana club is already working, knowing there will not be too much money to invest, so it is quite unlikely that a first sword will be eligible for the position.

Sevilla and Juventus are thought to compete with the Blaugrana, too. Los Nervionenses are looking to slash their wage bill again before next season, and bringing in Ndidi may allow them to make other sales.

Ndidi was on Barçelona’s radar two seasons ago, but his valuation exceeded €60 million, a fee too expensive for Barcelona then.

Ndidi, whose contract with the EFL Championship side ends at the end of the 2023/24 season, has not signed a new deal.

Still, the Foxes are currently leading the table, and they will most likely get promoted to play in the Premier League next season. They are trying to retain him.