Banks move to join NLC strike Tuesday

Through the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Nigerian banks have decided to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) or the two-day planned strike action.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mohammed I Sheikh, general secretary of the union, which said all banks would shut down on Tuesday, the 5th and Wednesday 6th of September 2023.

However, the Federal Government on Monday pleaded with the NLC to call off its two-day warning strike, which is to commence on Tuesday.

The government said the reason for calling for suspending the strike action was to forestall a breakdown of peace, which it said would hurt the gains it had already made.