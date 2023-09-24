Bank moves to reduce financial illiteracy among women, youths

…kicks off finance academy

In order to reduce financial literacy gap in society, My Pecan Bank has kicked off its finance academy where over one million women and youths will be trained in the next four years.

The training, which comes under the theme, ‘Take control of your financial destiny,’ would provide participants the opportunity to learn how to manage their finances.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the bank’s financial literacy workshop which held in Lagos, a Peju Faloye, a financial expert, described the training as part of the bank’s effort to improve access to affordable banking services and improve financial inclusion of some of the most financially-excluded demographics in the country.

While stressing the need for individuals to cultivate a good savings habit, Peju highlighted the fundamentals of using credit facilities to grow and achieve financial prosperity.

On his part, a director at the bank, Taiwo Osinusi, explained that financial literacy was essential to young people who are trying to figure out their place in the world.

In his words: “This is the reason we are committed to ensuring that they are better equipped with tools to help them succeed financially as they navigate the twists and turns life will throw at them.’’

One of the participants, a hair dresser who spoke in an interview, lauded the organisers of the event adding, “I learned a lot about budgeting and saving, and I feel more confident about my financial future.’’