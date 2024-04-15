Bangladesh’s only billionaire sees 10% surge in net worth

Muhammed Aziz Khan, a Bangladesh-born entrepreneur who resides in Singapore, has seen his net worth soar to $1.1 billion as of early April, according to Forbes.

As the chairman of Summit Group, Khan oversees a diverse portfolio of interests including power, ports, fiber optics, and real estate within Bangladesh. His inclusion in Forbes’ list of global billionaires marks the second consecutive year.

Khan’s entrepreneurial journey began at the tender age of 18 when he borrowed funds from his father to embark on a joint venture with a friend.

In 1997, he founded Summit, which has since forged strategic partnerships with multinational giants like General Electric and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.

The company has played a pivotal role in securing substantial financing for critical infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the nation’s power generation capacity.

Notably, in 2019, Khan divested a 22% stake in Summit Power International to Japan’s JERA for a staggering $330 million, effectively valuing the company at $1.5 billion. Khan himself is a permanent resident of Singapore, while his daughter, Ayesha, actively manages Summit Power International12.