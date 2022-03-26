Bandits attack Kaduna airport, kill Navaids guard

Bandits on Saturday, attacked Kaduna airport, killing the guard at the site of Very high frequency omni-directional range (VOR), a Navigational Aids equipment belonging to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

It was also learnt that the attack, which happened at about 12 noon, prevented smooth take off of flights as staff scamper for safety.

Read also: World Bank Group expresses investment interest in Lekki, Tin-Can Ports

Matthew Pwajok, Managing director of NAMA who confirmed the attack said the guard of the site of the Navigational aids (Navaids) which is a kilometer away from the runway, was killed, adding that the technical staff ran for safety after guard was killed.

“It’s true, bandits attacked our Navaids site which is a kilometer away from the runway, they killed the watchman while the technical staff ran back, we alerted the military and they responded swiftly, the situation is now under control by the military, the few flights were able to take off afterwards”, he said.

In March last year, staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport was attacked by gunmen who abducted some families in the process.

About 12 people, including a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family, together with a wife and kid of staff of Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMET, were kidnapped last year.