Amotekun intercepts 18 bandits with 500 guns, other weapons in Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have intercepted 18 persons suspected to be bandits with 500 pieces of daggers concealed under the seats as well as three locally-made guns and different seizes of knives concealed inside Tiger nut bags.

The suspected bandits were being conveyed in a bus to an undisclosed destination before they were arrested.

Parading the suspects on Friday in Akure, the Ondo Stats Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the 18 people suspected to be bandits were arrested with the vehicle while two buses escaped.

According to him, the three buses escaped from different checkpoints before they were arrested in Ondo town.

Read also: Insecurity: Oyo residents commend Amotekun corps, as commandant assures residents of safety

Adeleye said, “They claimed that they are coming to Akure saying that someone commissioned them from Machi, in Katsina State that when they got to Akure they will contact them where they are going to.

“Of which, the driver said he didn’t know where they are going to and the content of the load.

“We saw some bags with tiger nut but when we checked the tiger nut, we discovered that they were some guns inside it, and under the seat, we discovered about 500 guns, we have different types of poisonous knives, we have cutlasses, and when we asked them what they intend to do with it, they told us that they were just been given instructions to go and further instructions would be giving.

“We intend to conclude our investigation and take them to court.”